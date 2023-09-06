E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Stock Records -35.49% Quarterly Movement

The stock of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) has gone down by -3.30% for the week, with a -6.82% drop in the past month and a -35.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.98% for EJH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.44% for EJH stock, with a simple moving average of -94.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EJH is 134.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EJH on September 06, 2023 was 3.50M shares.

EJH) stock’s latest price update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH)’s stock price has plunge by -0.39relation to previous closing price of 0.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.30% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-03-03 that Penny stocks under $1 The post 10 Penny Stocks Under $1 To Watch Now, Time To Buy? appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

EJH Trading at -15.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EJH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.26%, as shares sank -5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EJH fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1058. In addition, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited saw -97.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EJH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.34 for the present operating margin

+30.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stands at -8.52. The total capital return value is set at -1.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.80. Equity return is now at value -11.50, with -9.30 for asset returns.

Based on E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH), the company’s capital structure generated 13.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.77. Total debt to assets is 10.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 74.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.