Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is above average at 15.40x. The 36-month beta value for DBX is also noteworthy at 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DBX is $29.68, which is $1.77 above than the current price. The public float for DBX is 256.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.43% of that float. The average trading volume of DBX on September 06, 2023 was 4.43M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DBX) stock’s latest price update

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.86 compared to its previous closing price of 27.86. However, the company has seen a -0.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-30 that Dropbox’s freemium model and AI investments aim to convert its 700 million users into paying customers. Work-from-home trend likely to boost demand for Dropbox’s services. 80% of paid users adopt Dropbox for business purposes, making Dropbox resilient in a recessionary environment.

DBX’s Market Performance

DBX’s stock has fallen by -0.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.47% and a quarterly rise of 15.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Dropbox Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.44% for DBX’s stock, with a 17.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DBX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DBX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on May 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DBX Trading at 1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.47. In addition, Dropbox Inc. saw 23.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Regan Timothy, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $27.71 back on Aug 30. After this action, Regan Timothy now owns 511,252 shares of Dropbox Inc., valued at $83,141 using the latest closing price.

Regan Timothy, the Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $28.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Regan Timothy is holding 514,252 shares at $84,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+80.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.08. Equity return is now at value -124.90, with 17.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.