Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) has decreased by -10.23 when compared to last closing price of 2.64.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-22 that Douglas Elliman’s shares have collapsed by almost 30% after suspending its cash dividend and reporting declining revenues and gross transaction value. The company’s cost structure remains elevated, leading to a steep operating loss in H1/2023. With high mortgage rates limiting real estate transactions, DOUG is expected to report operating losses in 2023 and 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DOUG is 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DOUG is $4.00, which is $1.63 above the current price. The public float for DOUG is 71.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOUG on September 06, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

DOUG’s Market Performance

DOUG stock saw an increase of -3.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.40% and a quarterly increase of -7.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.31% for Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.34% for DOUG’s stock, with a -25.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOUG Trading at 4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares surge +10.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOUG fell by -3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.31. In addition, Douglas Elliman Inc. saw -38.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOUG starting from KRAMER RONALD J, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.58 back on Aug 31. After this action, KRAMER RONALD J now owns 93,500 shares of Douglas Elliman Inc., valued at $51,600 using the latest closing price.

LAMPEN RICHARD, the Executive Vice President & COO of Douglas Elliman Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $2.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that LAMPEN RICHARD is holding 1,601,097 shares at $104,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOUG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15 for the present operating margin

+18.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Douglas Elliman Inc. stands at -0.55. The total capital return value is set at -0.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.58. Equity return is now at value -17.40, with -8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG), the company’s capital structure generated 53.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.69. Total debt to assets is 25.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.77 and the total asset turnover is 2.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.