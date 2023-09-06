Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) is $30.96, which is $3.79 above the current market price. The public float for DDL is 180.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DDL on September 06, 2023 was 535.46K shares.

DDL) stock’s latest price update

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.30 in relation to its previous close of 1.82. However, the company has experienced a -12.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-06-15 that Investors and the Chinese government seem worried that the country’s economic recovery might be stalling. Investors are also now optimistic that the Chinese government will soon roll out stimulus.

DDL’s Market Performance

DDL’s stock has fallen by -12.88% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -31.79% and a quarterly drop of -32.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.92% for Dingdong (Cayman) Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.18% for DDL stock, with a simple moving average of -53.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDL stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DDL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DDL in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $2.80 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DDL Trading at -31.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares sank -32.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDL fell by -14.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1358. In addition, Dingdong (Cayman) Limited saw -58.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DDL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.95 for the present operating margin

+30.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dingdong (Cayman) Limited stands at -3.36. The total capital return value is set at -11.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.56. Equity return is now at value -128.20, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL), the company’s capital structure generated 1,808.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.76. Total debt to assets is 59.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 218.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.43 and the total asset turnover is 2.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.