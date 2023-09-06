Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is $14.56, which is $1.72 above the current market price. The public float for DB is 1.88B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DB on September 06, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

The stock price of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) has plunged by -4.50 when compared to previous closing price of 10.89, but the company has seen a -5.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-05 that Hedge funds’ growing use of leveraged positions in the $25.1 trillion Treasury market is back in the spotlight again, this time with one major Wall Street firm warning of what might happen if those trades are rapidly unwound.In a note released on Tuesday, strategist Steven Zeng of Deutsche Bank DB, -4.27% said such a scenario would essentially lead to a repeat of the Treasury market volatility that occurred in March 2020 and is something that the Federal Reserve “wants to avoid.”

DB’s stock has fallen by -5.11% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.63% and a quarterly rise of 0.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.37% for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.12% for DB’s stock, with a -6.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB fell by -5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.81. In addition, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft saw -9.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

The net margin for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stands at +12.45. The total capital return value is set at 1.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB), the company’s capital structure generated 380.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.19. Total debt to assets is 17.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 184.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

To put it simply, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.