Datasea Inc. (DTSS): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Datasea Inc. (DTSS) is $1.50, The public float for DTSS is 11.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DTSS on September 06, 2023 was 529.93K shares.

DTSS) stock’s latest price update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.44 in comparison to its previous close of 0.50, however, the company has experienced a 5.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-08 that Datasea (NASDAQ: DTSS ) stock is falling on Friday after the company’s shares underwent a rally yesterday on a securities purchase agreement. That update saw the Chinese smart security solutions company provide details on a securities purchase agreement it reached with an investor at the start of the month.

DTSS’s Market Performance

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) has seen a 5.66% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -20.11% decline in the past month and a -37.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.41% for DTSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.21% for DTSS’s stock, with a -51.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DTSS Trading at -27.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.71%, as shares sank -52.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTSS rose by +5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5731. In addition, Datasea Inc. saw -63.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DTSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.37 for the present operating margin

+2.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datasea Inc. stands at -38.18. The total capital return value is set at -288.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -387.76.

Based on Datasea Inc. (DTSS), the company’s capital structure generated 23.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.89. Total debt to assets is 15.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.56 and the total asset turnover is 4.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Datasea Inc. (DTSS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.