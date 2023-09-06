Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) is above average at 63.33x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) is $9.25, which is $0.32 above the current market price. The public float for DAKT is 37.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DAKT on September 06, 2023 was 449.29K shares.

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.56 in comparison to its previous close of 8.38, however, the company has experienced a 4.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-01 that BROOKINGS, S.D., Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ-DAKT), announced today it will release its first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call and webcast for all interested parties at 10:00 AM CT that day.

DAKT’s Market Performance

DAKT’s stock has risen by 4.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.93% and a quarterly rise of 29.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for Daktronics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.59% for DAKT’s stock, with a 71.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAKT stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for DAKT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DAKT in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $10 based on the research report published on January 24, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

DAKT Trading at 22.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.64% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +14.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAKT rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +144.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.21. In addition, Daktronics Inc. saw 216.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAKT starting from Wiemann Bradley T, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.79 back on Oct 12. After this action, Wiemann Bradley T now owns 130,445 shares of Daktronics Inc., valued at $69,645 using the latest closing price.

Siegel Andrew David, the Director of Daktronics Inc., purchase 13,217 shares at $2.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Siegel Andrew David is holding 1,265,392 shares at $38,329 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.44 for the present operating margin

+20.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daktronics Inc. stands at +0.90. The total capital return value is set at 12.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.36. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Daktronics Inc. (DAKT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.81. Total debt to assets is 1.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.