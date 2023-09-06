D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) by analysts is $145.50, which is $28.78 above the current market price. The public float for DHI is 301.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. On September 06, 2023, the average trading volume of DHI was 2.94M shares.

DHI) stock’s latest price update

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.91 in relation to its previous close of 120.18. However, the company has experienced a -1.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-05 that The issue with following popular stocks is that we buy high and hope to sell higher later. That goes against the common sense approach of buying stocks cheap and selling on the rebound.

DHI’s Market Performance

DHI’s stock has fallen by -1.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.09% and a quarterly rise of 2.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for D.R. Horton Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.07% for DHI’s stock, with a 9.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DHI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DHI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $160 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DHI Trading at -6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -10.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.73. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc. saw 28.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHI starting from BUCHANAN MICHAEL R, who sale 1,639 shares at the price of $127.03 back on Aug 07. After this action, BUCHANAN MICHAEL R now owns 470 shares of D.R. Horton Inc., valued at $208,202 using the latest closing price.

WHEAT BILL W, the EVP and CFO of D.R. Horton Inc., sale 32,000 shares at $117.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that WHEAT BILL W is holding 219,115 shares at $3,769,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.02 for the present operating margin

+31.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for D.R. Horton Inc. stands at +17.50. The total capital return value is set at 33.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.47. Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 15.70 for asset returns.

Based on D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.97. Total debt to assets is 19.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 89.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.