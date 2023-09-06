D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) has increased by 7.10 when compared to last closing price of 1.55.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Helin Celikbilek – IR Director Nilhan Onal Gökçetekin – CEO Korhan Öz – CFO Conference Call Participants Kilickiran Hanzade – JPMorgan Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

Is It Worth Investing in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HEPS is at 2.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HEPS is $58.78, which is $0.99 above the current market price. The public float for HEPS is 67.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.18% of that float. The average trading volume for HEPS on September 06, 2023 was 750.70K shares.

HEPS’s Market Performance

HEPS’s stock has seen a 9.93% increase for the week, with a 5.06% rise in the past month and a 58.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.00% for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.14% for HEPS’s stock, with a 47.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEPS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HEPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEPS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HEPS Trading at 3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares surge +4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPS rose by +9.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5245. In addition, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. saw 151.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.