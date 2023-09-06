Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for CTKB is at 0.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CTKB is $14.00, which is $6.99 above the current market price. The public float for CTKB is 120.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.54% of that float. The average trading volume for CTKB on September 06, 2023 was 761.98K shares.

CTKB stock's latest price update

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.31 compared to its previous closing price of 7.73. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Paul Goodson – IR Wenbin Jiang – CEO Patrik Jeanmonod – CFO Conference Call Participants Steven Mah – TD Cowen David Westenberg – Piper Sandler Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cytek Biosciences Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

CTKB’s Market Performance

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) has experienced a -5.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.88% drop in the past month, and a -11.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.91% for CTKB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.45% for CTKB’s stock, with a -29.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CTKB Trading at -18.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTKB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares sank -23.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTKB fell by -5.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.18. In addition, Cytek Biosciences Inc. saw -31.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTKB starting from Jeanmonod Patrik, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $7.69 back on Aug 24. After this action, Jeanmonod Patrik now owns 102,084 shares of Cytek Biosciences Inc., valued at $23,070 using the latest closing price.

Yan Ming, the Chief Technology Officer of Cytek Biosciences Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $8.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Yan Ming is holding 7,815,962 shares at $161,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTKB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.73 for the present operating margin

+61.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytek Biosciences Inc. stands at +1.57. The total capital return value is set at -0.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.60. Equity return is now at value -1.40, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB), the company’s capital structure generated 8.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.77. Total debt to assets is 6.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.