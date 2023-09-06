CSP Inc. (CSPI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI) is above average at 15.95x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CSPI is 3.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CSPI on September 06, 2023 was 10.07K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CSPI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI) has increased by 10.56 when compared to last closing price of 16.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Michael Polyviou – Investor Relations Victor Dellovo – Chief Executive Officer Gary Levine – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Mike Price – Investor Joseph Nerges – Segren Investments Brett Davidson – Investor Will Lauber – Visionary Wealth Advisors Operator Good morning, and welcome to CSPI’s Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode and a question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

CSPI’s Market Performance

CSP Inc. (CSPI) has seen a 20.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 35.24% gain in the past month and a 42.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.25% for CSPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.37% for CSPI’s stock, with a 51.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CSPI Trading at 36.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.54% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares surge +36.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSPI rose by +20.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.57. In addition, CSP Inc. saw 87.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSPI starting from NERGES JOSEPH R, who purchase 2,088 shares at the price of $15.58 back on Aug 31. After this action, NERGES JOSEPH R now owns 640,696 shares of CSP Inc., valued at $32,541 using the latest closing price.

NERGES JOSEPH R, the Confidentiality agreement of CSP Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $15.49 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that NERGES JOSEPH R is holding 638,608 shares at $30,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07 for the present operating margin

+34.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSP Inc. stands at +3.29. The total capital return value is set at -0.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.72. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on CSP Inc. (CSPI), the company’s capital structure generated 13.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.73. Total debt to assets is 6.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CSP Inc. (CSPI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.