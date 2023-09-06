Coya Therapeutics Inc. (COYA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Coya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: COYA) has jumped by 15.77 compared to previous close of 3.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-25 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: COYA) (“Coya” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing multiple therapeutic platforms intended to enhance Treg function, including biologics and cell therapies, announced that Dr. Phil Campbell, Professor of Biomedical Engineering at CMU, will discuss novel proof of concept data in his presentation, “Rapid Functionalization of Treg Exosomes for Targeted Immunotherapy” at the 5th Exosome Based Therapeutic Deve.

Is It Worth Investing in Coya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: COYA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Coya Therapeutics Inc. (COYA) is $18.00, which is $8.89 above the current market price. The public float for COYA is 8.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On September 06, 2023, COYA’s average trading volume was 62.36K shares.

COYA’s Market Performance

The stock of Coya Therapeutics Inc. (COYA) has seen a 10.48% increase in the past week, with a 8.16% rise in the past month, and a -2.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.22% for COYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.53% for COYA’s stock, with a -5.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

COYA Trading at 5.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares surge +6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COYA rose by +10.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.57. In addition, Coya Therapeutics Inc. saw -13.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for COYA

The total capital return value is set at -226.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -298.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Coya Therapeutics Inc. (COYA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.