Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM)’s stock price has decreased by -6.83 compared to its previous closing price of 31.59. However, the company has seen a -9.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that Core & Main (CNM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.89 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) is 13.85x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNM is 0.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Core & Main Inc. (CNM) is $35.54, which is $6.65 above the current market price. The public float for CNM is 165.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.38% of that float. On September 06, 2023, CNM’s average trading volume was 1.14M shares.

CNM’s Market Performance

CNM’s stock has seen a -9.60% decrease for the week, with a -9.66% drop in the past month and a 4.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for Core & Main Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.66% for CNM’s stock, with a 15.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNM stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for CNM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNM in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $40 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CNM Trading at -6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNM fell by -8.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.74. In addition, Core & Main Inc. saw 52.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNM starting from Schaller John R, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $31.96 back on Jul 13. After this action, Schaller John R now owns 0 shares of Core & Main Inc., valued at $798,892 using the latest closing price.

Schneider Laura K, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Core & Main Inc., sale 49,904 shares at $30.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Schneider Laura K is holding 9,672 shares at $1,498,388 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.74 for the present operating margin

+24.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Core & Main Inc. stands at +5.50. The total capital return value is set at 20.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.81. Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Core & Main Inc. (CNM), the company’s capital structure generated 93.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.33. Total debt to assets is 33.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Core & Main Inc. (CNM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.