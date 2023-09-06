Complete Solaria Inc. (CSLR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Complete Solaria Inc. (NASDAQ: CSLR) has increased by 12.61 when compared to last closing price of 2.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-16 that FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Complete Solaria, Inc. (“Complete Solaria” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CSLR), a leading solar technology, services, and installation company, today announced it will host a one-hour call on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 5:00pm ET, to review Q2 results and the residential solar market. The formal presentation will be followed by a live question and answer session.

Is It Worth Investing in Complete Solaria Inc. (NASDAQ: CSLR) Right Now?

Complete Solaria Inc. (NASDAQ: CSLR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CSLR is -0.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CSLR is 27.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSLR on September 06, 2023 was 236.84K shares.

CSLR’s Market Performance

CSLR stock saw a decrease of 5.93% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.49% and a quarterly a decrease of -76.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.62% for Complete Solaria Inc. (CSLR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.25% for CSLR’s stock, with a -72.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CSLR Trading at -53.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.74%, as shares sank -19.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSLR rose by +5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, Complete Solaria Inc. saw -75.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSLR

Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Complete Solaria Inc. (CSLR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.