Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) has seen a -18.45% decrease in the past week, with a -29.99% drop in the past month, and a -18.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.75% for CBD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.95% for CBD’s stock, with a -17.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) is $4.03, which is $2.2 above the current market price. The public float for CBD is 158.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBD on September 06, 2023 was 3.70M shares.

CBD) stock’s latest price update

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.87 in relation to its previous close of 0.91. However, the company has experienced a -18.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao, operating under GPA Brazil, has strategically shifted its focus towards convenience stores, its most profitable business segment. GPA Brazil’s most recent financial results demonstrate sequential improvement, with notable growth in same-store sales, especially within the Pão de Açúcar banner. The company is currently undergoing strategic transformation, with a focus on spin-offs and divestments, which could potentially serve as significant catalysts.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CBD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CBD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2.80 based on the research report published on April 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBD Trading at -29.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares sank -78.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBD fell by -18.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.1118. In addition, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao saw -7.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.39 for the present operating margin

+19.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao stands at -5.94. The total capital return value is set at -0.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.43.

Based on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD), the company’s capital structure generated 85.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.16. Total debt to assets is 22.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.