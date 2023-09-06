Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CMND is -2.44.

The public float for CMND is 6.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMND on September 06, 2023 was 200.17K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CMND) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) has jumped by 11.14 compared to previous close of 0.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-06-29 that Welcome to the world of penny stocks. This is a corner of the stock market that piques interest and raises eyebrows in equal measure.

CMND’s Market Performance

CMND’s stock has risen by 12.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.15% and a quarterly drop of -21.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.01% for Clearmind Medicine Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.37% for CMND’s stock, with a -77.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CMND Trading at 1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.81%, as shares surge +7.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMND rose by +12.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4160. In addition, Clearmind Medicine Inc. saw -85.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMND

Equity return is now at value -419.60, with -229.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.