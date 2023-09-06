Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) has increased by 22.29 when compared to last closing price of 0.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a 15.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-06 that Shares of Cidara Therapeutics soared 18.5% in early New York trading, buoyed by news that Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Inc, is set to champion the development of Cidara’s promising flu prevention drug, CD388. Preliminary tests have already highlighted the treatment’s potential: a single dose notably reduced flu symptoms and was found to be safe for users.

Is It Worth Investing in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27.

The public float for CDTX is 81.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDTX on September 06, 2023 was 548.76K shares.

CDTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) has seen a 15.48% increase in the past week, with a 4.30% rise in the past month, and a -25.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.91% for CDTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.68% for CDTX’s stock, with a -12.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CDTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CDTX Trading at -1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares sank -0.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDTX rose by +11.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8533. In addition, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. saw 28.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDTX starting from Tari Leslie, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.97 back on Aug 14. After this action, Tari Leslie now owns 294,179 shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., valued at $9,700 using the latest closing price.

Stein Jeffrey, the President & CEO of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Stein Jeffrey is holding 331,602 shares at $47,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDTX

Equity return is now at value -93.40, with -17.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.