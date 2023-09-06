Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by analysts is $290.67, which is $0.32 above the current market price. The public float for CAT is 509.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. On September 06, 2023, the average trading volume of CAT was 2.95M shares.

CAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) has decreased by -1.61 when compared to last closing price of 286.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-05 that We have narrowed our search to five growth stocks that have solid upside left for the rest of 2023. These are: AMZN, NVDA, CAT, SPLK, RCL.

CAT’s Market Performance

CAT’s stock has risen by 2.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.88% and a quarterly rise of 26.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for Caterpillar Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.20% for CAT’s stock, with a 17.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CAT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CAT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $270 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAT Trading at 6.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -0.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAT rose by +2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $278.29. In addition, Caterpillar Inc. saw 17.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAT starting from Fassino Anthony D., who sale 2,740 shares at the price of $282.57 back on Aug 30. After this action, Fassino Anthony D. now owns 16,182 shares of Caterpillar Inc., valued at $774,242 using the latest closing price.

Fassino Anthony D., the Group President of Caterpillar Inc., sale 2,923 shares at $279.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Fassino Anthony D. is holding 16,182 shares at $815,517 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+28.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caterpillar Inc. stands at +11.28. The total capital return value is set at 16.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.77. Equity return is now at value 49.30, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), the company’s capital structure generated 236.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.31. Total debt to assets is 45.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.