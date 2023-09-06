Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CTLT is 1.23.

The public float for CTLT is 175.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.96% of that float. On September 06, 2023, CTLT’s average trading volume was 3.14M shares.

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 50.20. However, the company has seen a 9.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-01 that The company delivered a better-than-expected quarterly earnings report. It beat on revenue, and only narrowly missed on earnings.

CTLT’s stock has risen by 9.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.47% and a quarterly rise of 32.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for Catalent Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.61% for CTLT’s stock, with a -0.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLT rose by +9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.34. In addition, Catalent Inc. saw 11.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLT starting from Ryan Michelle R, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $49.98 back on Aug 31. After this action, Ryan Michelle R now owns 1,979 shares of Catalent Inc., valued at $49,980 using the latest closing price.

GREISCH JOHN J, the Executive Chair of Catalent Inc., purchase 21,000 shares at $50.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that GREISCH JOHN J is holding 34,000 shares at $1,055,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 3.60 for asset returns.

To wrap up, the performance of Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.