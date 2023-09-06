Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.32 compared to its previous closing price of 0.53. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-03-01 that Using liquidity and volume to make money with penny stocks The post Penny Stocks: The Importance of Liquidity and Volume appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CDIO is also noteworthy at -1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CDIO is $4.00, which is $5.43 above than the current price. The public float for CDIO is 8.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. The average trading volume of CDIO on September 06, 2023 was 121.07K shares.

CDIO’s Market Performance

The stock of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) has seen a -1.03% decrease in the past week, with a -40.83% drop in the past month, and a -57.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.77% for CDIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.62% for CDIO’s stock, with a -69.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CDIO Trading at -41.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.07%, as shares sank -40.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDIO rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7123. In addition, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. saw -45.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDIO starting from Philibert Robert, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $0.60 back on Aug 28. After this action, Philibert Robert now owns 1,649,792 shares of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc., valued at $10,795 using the latest closing price.

Philibert Robert, the Chief Medical Officer of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc., purchase 16,000 shares at $0.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Philibert Robert is holding 1,631,792 shares at $9,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-478784.32 for the present operating margin

-1584.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. stands at -490630.00. The total capital return value is set at -12.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.32. Equity return is now at value -169.90, with -109.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO), the company’s capital structure generated 19.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 648.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 190.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.