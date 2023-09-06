Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is above average at 19.06x. The 36-month beta value for CNI is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CNI is $170.14, which is $17.13 above than the current price. The public float for CNI is 641.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. The average trading volume of CNI on September 06, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.08 in relation to its previous close of 111.34. However, the company has experienced a -2.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-27 that American Tower’s leadership position in its market gives it an advantage amid the ongoing mobile data boom. Canadian National’s three-coast advantage creates a durable moat that is nearly impenetrable.

CNI’s Market Performance

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) has seen a -2.48% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.87% decline in the past month and a -4.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for CNI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.26% for CNI’s stock, with a -7.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNI Trading at -5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNI fell by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.53. In addition, Canadian National Railway Company saw -7.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.98 for the present operating margin

+45.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian National Railway Company stands at +29.92. The total capital return value is set at 18.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.39. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian National Railway Company (CNI), the company’s capital structure generated 74.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.64. Total debt to assets is 31.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.