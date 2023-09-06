Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) has seen a 2.77% increase in the past week, with a -8.74% drop in the past month, and a 13.49% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.50% for BLDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.68% for BLDR stock, with a simple moving average of 36.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) is above average at 10.58x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) is $172.80, which is $36.24 above the current market price. The public float for BLDR is 122.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BLDR on September 06, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

BLDR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) has decreased by -8.19 when compared to last closing price of 148.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-05 that Builders FirstSource (BLDR) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDR stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for BLDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLDR in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $180 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLDR Trading at -2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -10.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDR rose by +2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.00. In addition, Builders FirstSource Inc. saw 110.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDR starting from Hiller Michael, who sale 1,397 shares at the price of $151.96 back on Aug 15. After this action, Hiller Michael now owns 31,495 shares of Builders FirstSource Inc., valued at $212,288 using the latest closing price.

Hiller Michael, the President – Central Division of Builders FirstSource Inc., sale 5,965 shares at $147.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Hiller Michael is holding 32,892 shares at $882,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.59 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Builders FirstSource Inc. stands at +12.10. The total capital return value is set at 45.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.43. Equity return is now at value 38.80, with 17.20 for asset returns.

Based on Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR), the company’s capital structure generated 70.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.29. Total debt to assets is 32.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.