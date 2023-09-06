Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN)’s stock price has plunge by -2.55relation to previous closing price of 5.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.90% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-31 that Brandywine Realty Trust is an office REIT with a heavy exposure to the Philadelphia market. The company’s portfolio includes older B/C-Class properties with low occupancy rates, making it vulnerable in the current office market climate. The REIT’s focus on traditional office space and the need to increase exposure to life sciences may strain cash flow in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is above average at 34.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is $4.81, which is -$0.16 below the current market price. The public float for BDN is 168.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BDN on September 06, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

BDN’s Market Performance

BDN stock saw an increase of 2.90% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.20% and a quarterly increase of 23.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.12% for BDN’s stock, with a -3.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BDN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BDN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5 based on the research report published on December 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BDN Trading at 4.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDN rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.82. In addition, Brandywine Realty Trust saw -19.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.50 for the present operating margin

+26.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brandywine Realty Trust stands at +10.54. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.55. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), the company’s capital structure generated 122.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.14. Total debt to assets is 51.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.