Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for BIOR is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BIOR is $34.50, which is $79.21 above the current market price. The public float for BIOR is 12.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.61% of that float. The average trading volume for BIOR on September 06, 2023 was 119.97K shares.

BIOR) stock’s latest price update

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.40 compared to its previous closing price of 2.98. However, the company has seen a gain of 21.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BIOR’s Market Performance

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) has experienced a 21.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.87% drop in the past month, and a -22.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.73% for BIOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.07% for BIOR’s stock, with a -11.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BIOR Trading at -7.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares sank -12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIOR rose by +21.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, Biora Therapeutics Inc. saw -0.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20256.07 for the present operating margin

-197.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biora Therapeutics Inc. stands at -16009.84. The total capital return value is set at -180.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -144.59. Equity return is now at value 50.80, with -98.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,430.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.