Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BAX is 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BAX is $50.15, which is $11.3 above the current price. The public float for BAX is 505.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BAX on September 06, 2023 was 4.51M shares.

BAX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) has plunged by -3.97 when compared to previous closing price of 40.60, but the company has seen a -6.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-30 that Med tech has been on the skids for no fault of its own. It’s not the industry’s fault that price action was driven to a frothy bubble by COVID-inspired trading outlooks or that the market has normalized.

BAX’s Market Performance

BAX’s stock has fallen by -6.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.22% and a quarterly drop of -6.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for Baxter International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.33% for BAX’s stock, with a -13.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BAX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BAX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $45 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BAX Trading at -12.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -10.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAX fell by -6.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.85. In addition, Baxter International Inc. saw -23.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAX starting from STROUCKEN ALBERT P L, who sale 3,930 shares at the price of $37.52 back on Mar 20. After this action, STROUCKEN ALBERT P L now owns 36,835 shares of Baxter International Inc., valued at $147,454 using the latest closing price.

Kunzler Jacqueline, the SVP, Chief Quality Officer of Baxter International Inc., sale 3,813 shares at $40.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Kunzler Jacqueline is holding 16,725 shares at $154,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.63 for the present operating margin

+34.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baxter International Inc. stands at -16.10. The total capital return value is set at 5.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.08. Equity return is now at value -50.00, with -10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Baxter International Inc. (BAX), the company’s capital structure generated 295.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.69. Total debt to assets is 60.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 268.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.