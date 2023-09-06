AudioEye Inc. (AEYE): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) is $9.33, which is $3.71 above the current market price. The public float for AEYE is 6.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEYE on September 06, 2023 was 22.39K shares.

AudioEye Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.01 compared to its previous closing price of 4.64. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-04 that AudioEye is a micro-cap company focused on helping web properties become accessible to people with disabilities. The regulatory environment for web accessibility is heating up, and AudioEye is well-positioned to capture market share. Lawsuits against web properties for accessibility lapses are increasing, creating a need for compliance solutions like AudioEye.

AEYE’s stock has risen by 12.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.92% and a quarterly drop of -10.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.82% for AudioEye Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.31% for AEYE’s stock, with a -3.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought AEYE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.53%, as shares sank -5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEYE rose by +12.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.91. In addition, AudioEye Inc. saw 38.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEYE starting from Tahir Jamil A., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.51 back on Mar 17. After this action, Tahir Jamil A. now owns 220,000 shares of AudioEye Inc., valued at $55,112 using the latest closing price.

Moradi David, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of AudioEye Inc., purchase 4,457 shares at $5.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Moradi David is holding 2,868,386 shares at $24,737 based on the most recent closing price.

-26.81 for the present operating margin

+75.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for AudioEye Inc. stands at -34.88. The total capital return value is set at -52.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.89. Equity return is now at value -82.10, with -35.40 for asset returns.

Based on AudioEye Inc. (AEYE), the company’s capital structure generated 11.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.62. Total debt to assets is 5.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

To put it simply, AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.