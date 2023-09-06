AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 68.14. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-04 that Astrazeneca (AZN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) Right Now?

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.25x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) by analysts is $84.71, which is $13.55 above the current market price. The public float for AZN is 2.99B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.16% of that float. On September 06, 2023, the average trading volume of AZN was 5.30M shares.

AZN’s Market Performance

AZN’s stock has seen a -1.46% decrease for the week, with a -2.54% drop in the past month and a -7.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.24% for AstraZeneca PLC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.36% for AZN’s stock, with a -2.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AZN Trading at -1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares sank -3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZN fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.16. In addition, AstraZeneca PLC saw -0.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.41 for the present operating margin

+63.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for AstraZeneca PLC stands at +7.41. The total capital return value is set at 7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.30. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.11. Total debt to assets is 30.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.