Assessing the Risk and Potential of BHP Group Limited’s (BHP) Stock

The stock of BHP Group Limited (BHP) has seen a 1.48% increase in the past week, with a -3.00% drop in the past month, and a -1.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for BHP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.65% for BHP stock, with a simple moving average of -5.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) Right Now?

BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BHP is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BHP is $59.46, which is $7.71 above the current market price. The public float for BHP is 2.46B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.39% of that float. The average trading volume for BHP on September 06, 2023 was 2.55M shares.

BHP) stock’s latest price update

BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 58.50. However, the company has seen a 1.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-31 that Nickel spot prices were lower the last month. Nickel market news – BHP: “Turning to the longer term, we believe that nickel will be a substantial beneficiary of the global electrification mega–trend.” Nickel company news – Glencore announces US$1.2 billion share buyback program. Horizonte Minerals’ Araguaia Nickel Project now 65% complete.

BHP Trading at -1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares sank -2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHP rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.13. In addition, BHP Group Limited saw -6.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BHP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.97 for the present operating margin

+57.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for BHP Group Limited stands at +18.59. The total capital return value is set at 40.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.70. Equity return is now at value 58.90, with 28.10 for asset returns.

Based on BHP Group Limited (BHP), the company’s capital structure generated 40.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.04. Total debt to assets is 19.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BHP Group Limited (BHP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.