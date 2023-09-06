Assessing the Risk and Potential of Abbott Laboratories’s (ABT) Stock

The stock of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has seen a -1.86% decrease in the past week, with a -6.29% drop in the past month, and a -2.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for ABT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.58% for ABT stock, with a simple moving average of -5.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Right Now?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ABT is at 0.68.

The average price suggested by analysts for ABT is $124.02, which is $23.56 above the current market price. The public float for ABT is 1.73B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.74% of that float. The average trading volume for ABT on September 06, 2023 was 4.69M shares.

ABT) stock’s latest price update

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.92 compared to its previous closing price of 102.85. However, the company has seen a -1.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-05 that Shares of Abbott Laboratories have fallen by more than 10% from the high point they reached in July. The company has a remarkable track record of 50 consecutive years of annual dividend raises.

ABT Trading at -6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -6.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABT fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.25. In addition, Abbott Laboratories saw -8.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABT starting from Wainer Andrea F, who sale 10,400 shares at the price of $105.03 back on Aug 08. After this action, Wainer Andrea F now owns 65,027 shares of Abbott Laboratories, valued at $1,092,297 using the latest closing price.

STARKS DANIEL J, the Director of Abbott Laboratories, sale 50,000 shares at $113.76 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that STARKS DANIEL J is holding 6,775,316 shares at $5,688,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABT

Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.