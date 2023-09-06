Asana Inc. (ASAN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)’s stock price has increased by 0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 21.63. However, the company has seen a 2.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-05 that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 5, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Catherine Buan – Head of Investor Relations Dustin Moskovitz – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Anne Raimondi – Chief Operating Officer and Head of Business Tim Wan – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Andrew DeGasperi – Berenberg Steve Enders – Citi George Iwanyc – Oppenheimer Jackson Ader – MoffettNathanson Alex Zukin – Wolfe Research Josh Baer – Morgan Stanley Robert Simmons – D.A. Davidson Patrick Walravens – JMP Securities Brent Thill – Jefferies Operator Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Asana’s Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ASAN is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ASAN is $23.69, which is $2.28 above than the current price. The public float for ASAN is 76.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.66% of that float. The average trading volume of ASAN on September 06, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

ASAN’s Market Performance

ASAN’s stock has seen a 2.12% increase for the week, with a -1.73% drop in the past month and a -2.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.54% for Asana Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.19% for ASAN stock, with a simple moving average of 15.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $21 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASAN Trading at -1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.16. In addition, Asana Inc. saw 57.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from Moskovitz Dustin A., who purchase 80,000 shares at the price of $21.76 back on Aug 31. After this action, Moskovitz Dustin A. now owns 42,362,802 shares of Asana Inc., valued at $1,740,800 using the latest closing price.

Moskovitz Dustin A., the President, CEO, & Chair of Asana Inc., purchase 80,000 shares at $21.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Moskovitz Dustin A. is holding 42,282,802 shares at $1,717,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.84 for the present operating margin

+89.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asana Inc. stands at -74.52. The total capital return value is set at -73.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.93. Equity return is now at value -124.30, with -41.90 for asset returns.

Based on Asana Inc. (ASAN), the company’s capital structure generated 76.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.23. Total debt to assets is 28.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Asana Inc. (ASAN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.