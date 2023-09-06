Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) is above average at 29.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) is $52.00, which is $20.24 above the current market price. The public float for AMEH is 32.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMEH on September 06, 2023 was 159.88K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AMEH) stock’s latest price update

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH)’s stock price has gone decline by -16.20 in comparison to its previous close of 37.90, however, the company has experienced a -15.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that ALHAMBRA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (“ApolloMed,” and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that leadership is participating in the following investor conferences.

AMEH’s Market Performance

AMEH’s stock has fallen by -15.26% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.69% and a quarterly drop of -2.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.21% for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.72% for AMEH’s stock, with a -6.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMEH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMEH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMEH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMEH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $44 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMEH Trading at -9.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMEH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares sank -16.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMEH fell by -15.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.82. In addition, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. saw 7.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMEH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.11 for the present operating margin

+15.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. stands at +3.95. The total capital return value is set at 13.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.86. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH), the company’s capital structure generated 41.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.32. Total debt to assets is 23.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.