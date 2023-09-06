Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) is above average at 9.88x. The 36-month beta value for STM is also noteworthy at 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for STM is $61.34, which is $13.06 above than the current price. The public float for STM is 658.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. The average trading volume of STM on September 06, 2023 was 3.16M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

STM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) has decreased by -1.26 when compared to last closing price of 46.52.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-26 that STMicroelectronics’ (STM) second-quarter results are expected to reflect strength in the industrial and automotive markets.

STM’s Market Performance

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) has experienced a -3.96% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.09% drop in the past month, and a 2.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for STM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.54% for STM’s stock, with a 0.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STM Trading at -6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STM fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.99. In addition, STMicroelectronics N.V. saw 29.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.10 for the present operating margin

+48.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for STMicroelectronics N.V. stands at +24.55. The total capital return value is set at 32.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.46. Equity return is now at value 33.80, with 21.60 for asset returns.

Based on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), the company’s capital structure generated 22.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.65. Total debt to assets is 14.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

In summary, STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.