Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)

The 36-month beta value for DUO is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DUO is $2869.85, The public float for DUO is 4.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.22% of that float. The average trading volume of DUO on September 06, 2023 was 179.77K shares.

DUO) stock’s latest price update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO)’s stock price has soared by 9.87 in relation to previous closing price of 1.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 21.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-07-21 that The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

DUO’s Market Performance

DUO’s stock has risen by 21.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -36.26% and a quarterly drop of -86.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.02% for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.83% for DUO’s stock, with a -86.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DUO Trading at -69.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.26%, as shares sank -28.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUO rose by +21.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5905. In addition, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. saw -85.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DUO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.40 for the present operating margin

+10.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stands at -99.22. The total capital return value is set at -79.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.85. Equity return is now at value -18.80, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO), the company’s capital structure generated 74.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.68. Total debt to assets is 6.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.