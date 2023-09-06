Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG)

The public float for ATXG is 4.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume of ATXG on September 06, 2023 was 181.75K shares.

ATXG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) has dropped by -5.91 compared to previous close of 2.03. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-12 that Penny stocks under $1 to watch before next week. The post Best Penny Stocks To Buy Now?

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ATXG’s Market Performance

ATXG’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -42.30% and a quarterly drop of -73.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.59% for Addentax Group Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.85% for ATXG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -80.35% for the last 200 days.

ATXG Trading at -49.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.18%, as shares sank -37.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXG remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.27. In addition, Addentax Group Corp. saw -82.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.83 for the present operating margin

+23.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Addentax Group Corp. stands at +16.61. The total capital return value is set at -2.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.91. Equity return is now at value -6.40, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG), the company’s capital structure generated 58.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.75. Total debt to assets is 33.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.