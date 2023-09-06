An In-Depth Look at Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s (SID) Stock Performance

The stock of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has seen a -2.20% decrease in the past week, with a -6.32% drop in the past month, and a -10.44% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for SID. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.97% for SID’s stock, with a -14.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SID is 1.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) is $2.88, which is -$0.19 below the current market price. The public float for SID is 662.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. On September 06, 2023, SID’s average trading volume was 2.85M shares.

SID) stock’s latest price update

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID)’s stock price has plunge by -1.01relation to previous closing price of 2.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.20% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-03-15 that National Steel’s (SID) top line increases year over year as higher revenues in mining, energy, cement and logistics helped offset the impact of lower steel revenues.

Analysts’ Opinion of SID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SID stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for SID by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SID in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $2.30 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SID Trading at -6.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional saw -7.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.53 for the present operating margin

+29.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stands at +3.50. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.00. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID), the company’s capital structure generated 213.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.10. Total debt to assets is 48.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.