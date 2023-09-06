AMETEK Inc. (AME) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.56x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AMETEK Inc. (AME) by analysts is $175.92, which is $15.51 above the current market price. The public float for AME is 229.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. On September 06, 2023, the average trading volume of AME was 856.98K shares.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME)’s stock price has soared by 0.53 in relation to previous closing price of 157.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Ametek (AME) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

AME’s Market Performance

AMETEK Inc. (AME) has seen a -1.01% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.65% decline in the past month and a 5.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.37% for AME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.31% for AME’s stock, with a 7.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AME stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for AME by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AME in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $195 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AME Trading at -0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AME fell by -1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.34. In addition, AMETEK Inc. saw 13.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AME starting from Burke William Joseph, who sale 33,930 shares at the price of $160.29 back on Aug 31. After this action, Burke William Joseph now owns 101,937 shares of AMETEK Inc., valued at $5,438,650 using the latest closing price.

Kohlhagen Steven W, the Director of AMETEK Inc., sale 1,565 shares at $160.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Kohlhagen Steven W is holding 31,909 shares at $250,977 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.40 for the present operating margin

+38.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMETEK Inc. stands at +18.85. The total capital return value is set at 15.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on AMETEK Inc. (AME), the company’s capital structure generated 34.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.51. Total debt to assets is 20.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, AMETEK Inc. (AME) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.