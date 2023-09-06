America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMX is 0.87.

The public float for AMX is 2.07B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMX on September 06, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

AMX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) has decreased by -2.39 when compared to last closing price of 18.83.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that Amer Movil (AMX) is well positioned to outperform the market, as it exhibits above-average growth in financials.

AMX’s Market Performance

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) has experienced a -2.75% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.68% drop in the past month, and a -16.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for AMX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.97% for AMX’s stock, with a -10.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AMX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $23.50 based on the research report published on August 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMX Trading at -10.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -8.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMX fell by -2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.26. In addition, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. saw 0.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.