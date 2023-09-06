Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Stock Sees a-0.76 Decrease

In the past week, AFL stock has gone down by -0.51%, with a monthly decline of -3.45% and a quarterly surge of 10.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.40% for Aflac Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.35% for AFL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is 9.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AFL is 0.93.

The public float for AFL is 536.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. On September 06, 2023, AFL’s average trading volume was 2.19M shares.

AFL) stock’s latest price update

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.76 compared to its previous closing price of 74.77. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-01 that The rally we’ve seen in previous weeks has given investors a breath of fresh air, but I believe volatility is likely to persist over the next few months. With the Federal Reserve committed to further rate hikes, turbulence could easily return to the markets later this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $75 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AFL Trading at 1.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares sank -4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.03. In addition, Aflac Incorporated saw 3.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from Daniels James Todd, who sale 3,355 shares at the price of $74.51 back on Aug 21. After this action, Daniels James Todd now owns 60,274 shares of Aflac Incorporated, valued at $249,981 using the latest closing price.

RIGGIERI ALBERT, the SVP, Global CRO, Chief Actuary of Aflac Incorporated, sale 7,649 shares at $76.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that RIGGIERI ALBERT is holding 26,210 shares at $582,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aflac Incorporated stands at +21.54. The total capital return value is set at 13.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.84. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Aflac Incorporated (AFL), the company’s capital structure generated 33.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.04. Total debt to assets is 5.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.