AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) has increased by 27.63 when compared to last closing price of 95.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a 27.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-09-06 that AeroVironment flew past estimates late Tuesday, notes record backlog on drone demand as Ukraine war rages. AVAV stock soars on upgrade.

Is It Worth Investing in AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AVAV is also noteworthy at 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AVAV is $120.60, which is -$9.45 below than the current price. The public float for AVAV is 25.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.53% of that float. The average trading volume of AVAV on September 06, 2023 was 183.97K shares.

AVAV’s Market Performance

AVAV stock saw an increase of 27.95% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.98% and a quarterly increase of 23.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.38% for AVAV’s stock, with a 29.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AVAV Trading at 26.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +26.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVAV rose by +28.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.75. In addition, AeroVironment Inc. saw 41.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVAV starting from PAGE STEPHEN F, who sale 2,105 shares at the price of $90.78 back on Mar 30. After this action, PAGE STEPHEN F now owns 45,721 shares of AeroVironment Inc., valued at $191,092 using the latest closing price.

MULLER EDWARD R, the Director of AeroVironment Inc., sale 7,511 shares at $92.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that MULLER EDWARD R is holding 20,408 shares at $695,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.55 for the present operating margin

+32.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for AeroVironment Inc. stands at -32.58. The total capital return value is set at 3.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.39. Equity return is now at value -29.60, with -19.90 for asset returns.

Based on AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV), the company’s capital structure generated 29.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.81. Total debt to assets is 18.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.93.

Conclusion

In summary, AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.