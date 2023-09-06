AEON Biopharma Inc. (AEON) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEON is -0.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AEON is 23.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEON on September 06, 2023 was 158.00K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AEON) stock’s latest price update

AEON Biopharma Inc. (AMEX: AEON)’s stock price has dropped by -14.96 in relation to previous closing price of 5.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-07-31 that Atalaya Capital Management LP (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, recently made a significant acquisition in AEON Biopharma Inc. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of both Atalaya Capital Management LP (Trades, Portfolio) and AEON Biopharma Inc, and analyze the potential impact of this acquisition on the firm’s portfolio and the traded company’s stock performance.

AEON’s Market Performance

AEON Biopharma Inc. (AEON) has experienced a 9.25% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -43.66% drop in the past month, and a -54.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.86% for AEON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.67% for AEON’s stock, with a -51.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEON stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AEON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AEON in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEON Trading at -33.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.89%, as shares sank -42.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEON rose by +9.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.10. In addition, AEON Biopharma Inc. saw -55.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEON starting from Strathspey Crown Holdings Grou, who sale 7,380,394 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Aug 11. After this action, Strathspey Crown Holdings Grou now owns 2,031,773 shares of AEON Biopharma Inc., valued at $73,803,940 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEON

Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AEON Biopharma Inc. (AEON) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.