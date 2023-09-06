ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.24 in relation to its previous close of 19.63. However, the company has experienced a 20.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that Investors need to pay close attention to ACM Research (ACMR) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Is It Worth Investing in ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) is 19.09x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACMR is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) is $21.36, which is $0.69 above the current market price. The public float for ACMR is 42.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.76% of that float. On September 06, 2023, ACMR’s average trading volume was 779.56K shares.

ACMR’s Market Performance

ACMR stock saw an increase of 20.88% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 44.74% and a quarterly increase of 89.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.13% for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 30.33% for ACMR stock, with a simple moving average of 73.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACMR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ACMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACMR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $23.40 based on the research report published on July 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACMR Trading at 41.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares surge +43.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACMR rose by +20.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.32. In addition, ACM Research Inc. saw 154.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACMR starting from McKechnie Mark, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Sep 01. After this action, McKechnie Mark now owns 900 shares of ACM Research Inc., valued at $540,000 using the latest closing price.

Chen Fuping sale 105,000 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Chen Fuping is holding 0 shares at $1,575,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.18 for the present operating margin

+47.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACM Research Inc. stands at +10.10. The total capital return value is set at 6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.63. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on ACM Research Inc. (ACMR), the company’s capital structure generated 11.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.54. Total debt to assets is 6.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.