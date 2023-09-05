World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE)’s stock price has increased by 8.32 compared to its previous closing price of 96.55. However, the company has seen a -8.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-28 that BofA Securities analysts view Endeavor Group holdings Inc (EDR) as an “Entourage” of highly attractive assets that each, individually, have exposure to favorable secular tailwinds within the Media and Entertainment industry. In an update to clients, they noted that Endeavor will own 51% of the proposed merger between UFC and WWE, which will be named TKO Holdings Group, and they believe there is a significant disconnect between the value public markets are ascribing to EDR’s asset base compared to what public/private transactions would suggest EDR’s assets are worth.

Is It Worth Investing in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Right Now?

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WWE is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WWE is $124.86, which is $8.98 above the current price. The public float for WWE is 51.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WWE on September 05, 2023 was 626.95K shares.

WWE’s Market Performance

WWE stock saw a decrease of -8.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.23% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.71% for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.95% for WWE stock, with a simple moving average of 10.76% for the last 200 days.

WWE Trading at -3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares sank -0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWE fell by -8.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.14. In addition, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. saw 52.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WWE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.20 for the present operating margin

+40.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stands at +15.14. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 27.20, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE), the company’s capital structure generated 121.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.86. Total debt to assets is 46.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.