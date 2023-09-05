Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW) has increased by 9.03 when compared to last closing price of 8.08.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Alex Wiseman – Vice President of Finance Tom Long – Chairman of the Board Chris Hufnagel – President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Stornant – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jonathan Komp – Robert W. Baird Jim Duffy – Stifel Nicolaus Sam Poser – Williams Trading Mauricio Serna – UBS Mitch Kummetz – Seaport Global Securities Abbie Zvejnieks – Piper Sandler Operator Greetings.

Is It Worth Investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) by analysts is $10.14, which is $3.44 above the current market price. The public float for WWW is 76.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.08% of that float. On September 05, 2023, the average trading volume of WWW was 1.04M shares.

WWW’s Market Performance

The stock of Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) has seen a 10.96% increase in the past week, with a -28.37% drop in the past month, and a -37.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.34% for WWW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.23% for WWW’s stock, with a -35.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WWW Trading at -24.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -29.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWW rose by +10.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.82. In addition, Wolverine World Wide Inc. saw -19.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWW starting from BOROMISA JEFFREY M, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $8.35 back on Aug 18. After this action, BOROMISA JEFFREY M now owns 160,400 shares of Wolverine World Wide Inc., valued at $29,225 using the latest closing price.

Stornant Michael D, the EVP, CFO and Treasurer of Wolverine World Wide Inc., purchase 3,800 shares at $8.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Stornant Michael D is holding 221,844 shares at $31,122 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.85 for the present operating margin

+39.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolverine World Wide Inc. stands at -7.04. The total capital return value is set at 7.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.11. Equity return is now at value -67.50, with -10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW), the company’s capital structure generated 421.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.82. Total debt to assets is 54.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 273.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.