What Recent Market Trends Mean for Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (XOM) Stock

The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has gone up by 4.87% for the week, with a 5.97% rise in the past month and a 7.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.88% for XOM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.23% for XOM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is above average at 9.09x. The 36-month beta value for XOM is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XOM is $121.45, which is $9.21 above than the current price. The public float for XOM is 4.00B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume of XOM on September 05, 2023 was 15.48M shares.

XOM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) has increased by 2.10 when compared to last closing price of 111.19.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-04 that Now might be a great time to look for the best oil stocks to buy. Expectations of rising Brent crude oil prices for the remainder of 2023 continuing into 2024 are making the search for oil stocks to buy worthwhile again.

Analysts’ Opinion of XOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XOM stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for XOM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XOM in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $105 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XOM Trading at 6.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOM rose by +4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.22. In addition, Exxon Mobil Corporation saw 2.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOM starting from UBBEN JEFFREY W, who purchase 192,000 shares at the price of $106.44 back on Aug 01. After this action, UBBEN JEFFREY W now owns 1,827,000 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation, valued at $20,437,068 using the latest closing price.

UBBEN JEFFREY W, the Director of Exxon Mobil Corporation, purchase 458,000 shares at $106.93 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that UBBEN JEFFREY W is holding 1,635,000 shares at $48,972,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.35 for the present operating margin

+25.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exxon Mobil Corporation stands at +13.92. The total capital return value is set at 27.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.46. Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 14.10 for asset returns.

Based on Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 12.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.