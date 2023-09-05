What Recent Market Trends Mean for Energy Transfer LP’s (ET) Stock

The stock of Energy Transfer LP (ET) has gone up by 3.50% for the week, with a 6.07% rise in the past month and a 5.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.27% for ET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.64% for ET’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is above average at 11.31x. The 36-month beta value for ET is also noteworthy at 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ET is $17.27, which is $3.67 above than the current price. The public float for ET is 2.60B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. The average trading volume of ET on September 05, 2023 was 10.89M shares.

ET) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) has increased by 1.11 when compared to last closing price of 13.47.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-04 that TRP and ET are high yield midstream infrastructure stocks. Both boast investment grade balance sheets and well diversified portfolios that generate stable cash flows. We compare them side by side and offer our take on which is the better buy right now.

Analysts’ Opinion of ET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ET stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ET in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $16 based on the research report published on December 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ET Trading at 4.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares surge +6.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ET rose by +3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.06. In addition, Energy Transfer LP saw 14.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ET starting from Whitehurst Bradford D., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $13.00 back on Aug 22. After this action, Whitehurst Bradford D. now owns 1,313,055 shares of Energy Transfer LP, valued at $130,000 using the latest closing price.

WARREN KELCY L, the Executive Chairman of Energy Transfer LP, purchase 1,150,000 shares at $13.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that WARREN KELCY L is holding 64,578,477 shares at $14,950,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.90 for the present operating margin

+10.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Transfer LP stands at +5.29. The total capital return value is set at 8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Transfer LP (ET), the company’s capital structure generated 148.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.79. Total debt to assets is 46.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 181.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.