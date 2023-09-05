VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) is 161.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VFS is -0.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VFS is 7.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. On September 05, 2023, VFS’s average trading volume was 1.95M shares.

VFS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) has plunged by -15.02 when compared to previous closing price of 34.71, but the company has seen a -57.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-04 that It’s the best and it’s the worst of times for the electric vehicle (or EV) space, which perhaps may make now the right time to consider which EV stocks to sell. How can the circumstances for this nascent industry be so contrary?

VFS’s Market Performance

VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has seen a -57.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 177.73% gain in the past month and a 185.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 41.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 47.50% for VFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.08% for VFS stock, with a simple moving average of 142.21% for the last 200 days.

VFS Trading at 61.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 47.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.23%, as shares surge +178.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +185.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFS fell by -57.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +201.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.07. In addition, VinFast Auto Ltd. saw 194.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VFS

The total capital return value is set at -2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.