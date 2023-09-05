VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.05 in comparison to its previous close of 30.99, however, the company has experienced a 0.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-05 that Not all REITs are created equal. Some perform better when inflation is high. Others when it is low. We explain how you can build an “all weather” REIT portfolio.

Is It Worth Investing in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Right Now?

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is $37.42, which is $6.49 above the current market price. The public float for VICI is 1.01B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VICI on September 05, 2023 was 4.79M shares.

VICI’s Market Performance

The stock of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has seen a 0.76% increase in the past week, with a -0.27% drop in the past month, and a -2.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.39% for VICI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.26% for VICI’s stock, with a -4.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for VICI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VICI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $34 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VICI Trading at -0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.94%, as shares sank -1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICI rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.57. In addition, VICI Properties Inc. saw -4.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VICI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.90 for the present operating margin

+99.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for VICI Properties Inc. stands at +42.97. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), the company’s capital structure generated 66.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.91. Total debt to assets is 38.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 192.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.