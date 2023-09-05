Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)’s stock price has dropped by -0.34 in relation to previous closing price of 34.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-04 that Analysts still think the metaverse will be a big deal and that the future of metaverse investments remains bright. Contrive Datum Insights says the space will be worth $1.3 trillion by 2030.

Is It Worth Investing in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is above average at 6.97x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is $39.59, which is $5.31 above the current market price. The public float for VZ is 4.20B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VZ on September 05, 2023 was 25.10M shares.

VZ’s Market Performance

VZ stock saw an increase of 4.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.44% and a quarterly increase of 0.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.44% for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.51% for VZ’s stock, with a -6.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VZ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $40 based on the research report published on August 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VZ Trading at 1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZ rose by +4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.47. In addition, Verizon Communications Inc. saw -11.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZ starting from Hammock Samantha, who sale 12,557 shares at the price of $33.29 back on Aug 11. After this action, Hammock Samantha now owns 0 shares of Verizon Communications Inc., valued at $418,023 using the latest closing price.

Russo Joseph J., the EVP&Pres-Global Networks&Tech of Verizon Communications Inc., sale 7,585 shares at $36.30 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Russo Joseph J. is holding 8,582 shares at $275,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.27 for the present operating margin

+44.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verizon Communications Inc. stands at +15.53. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 22.90, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), the company’s capital structure generated 193.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.92. Total debt to assets is 46.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.