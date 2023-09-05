Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB)’s stock price has increased by 133.40 compared to its previous closing price of 0.72. However, the company has seen a 117.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-05-19 that NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) (“VERB” or the “Company”), the leader in interactive video-based sales-enablement applications, including MARKET.live, its livestream social shopping platform, will timely file its Form 10-Q, reporting financial and operating results for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VERB is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VERB is $10.00, which is $8.33 above the current price. The public float for VERB is 4.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VERB on September 05, 2023 was 59.06K shares.

VERB’s Market Performance

VERB stock saw an increase of 117.73% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 54.63% and a quarterly increase of 19.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.73% for Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 78.51% for VERB stock, with a simple moving average of -56.30% for the last 200 days.

VERB Trading at 56.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.22%, as shares surge +60.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERB rose by +126.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9683. In addition, Verb Technology Company Inc. saw -74.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VERB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-284.33 for the present operating margin

+38.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verb Technology Company Inc. stands at -396.79. The total capital return value is set at -144.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -306.13. Equity return is now at value -590.10, with -164.30 for asset returns.

Based on Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB), the company’s capital structure generated 207.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.47. Total debt to assets is 43.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.