urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UGRO is 2.49.

The public float for UGRO is 9.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UGRO on September 05, 2023 was 126.80K shares.

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO)'s stock price has soared by 29.00 in relation to previous closing price of 1.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UGRO’s Market Performance

urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) has experienced a 16.22% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.50% rise in the past month, and a 1.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.01% for UGRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.17% for UGRO’s stock, with a -48.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGRO stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for UGRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UGRO in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $20 based on the research report published on March 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

UGRO Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.21%, as shares surge +3.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGRO rose by +16.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1319. In addition, urban-gro Inc. saw -52.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGRO starting from WILKS LEWIS, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Aug 30. After this action, WILKS LEWIS now owns 126,306 shares of urban-gro Inc., valued at $10,300 using the latest closing price.

WILKS LEWIS, the Director of urban-gro Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that WILKS LEWIS is holding 116,306 shares at $13,969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.85 for the present operating margin

+19.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for urban-gro Inc. stands at -22.79. The total capital return value is set at -28.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.74. Equity return is now at value -41.10, with -24.40 for asset returns.

Based on urban-gro Inc. (UGRO), the company’s capital structure generated 18.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.72. Total debt to assets is 10.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.